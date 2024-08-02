Man, 20, who repeatedly rammed a van into Oswestry pub entrance locked up for terrifying attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The shocking incident, outside Oswestry's Boar's Head, went viral on social media earlier this year after drinkers inside captured the dangerous mayhem on video.

Today, Michael McGuire, from the Park Hall Caravan Site in Oswestry, was locked up for his actions just after midnight on January 7 this year.

Judge Rachel Brand said the defendant "had completely lost control" as he sought to pursue a man following an earlier altercation.

Danae Larham, prosecuting, said that in the minutes before the incident McGuire had been driving through Oswestry in his work van with his girlfriend as a passenger when he had taken issue with a man who had stepped out into the road to avoid an oncoming pedestrian.

The incident escalated, with McGuire getting out of his van and squaring up to the man, who then punched the defendant in the face.

McGuire, who said the man had called him a 'gypsy', went and retrieved a hammer from his van and gave chase – throwing the weapon after him as he escaped.

The court was then told McGuire returned to the van and began an attempt to pursue the man.

Ms Larham said he had mistakenly believed the man had gone into the Boar's Head on Willow Street, when in fact he had gone to hide in a nearby alleyway.