Two long swords handed in at Shropshire police station

Oswestry PCSO Andy Neeves posted on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page today, revealing that the man safely handed in the blades at the town's police station.

Two long swords were surrendered and are like blades that have been previously donated to organisations such as the British Ironworks Centre who create sculptures such as the Knife Angel that has been seen across the UK.

The post said: "A gentleman attended the station to surrender two swords safely, rather than leaving for domestic refuse collection."

The swords handed in

The officer also reminded people of the consequences if they are caught carrying a knife or weapon, and urged people to hand items in at the nearest station.

The post adds: "Possessing a weapon: the maximum sentence for possession offences is four years' custody. If the offender has committed the same offence before or another relevant offence such as threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place, they will face a minimum sentence of at least six months' custody.

"If you have a knife/blade/sword or weapon you feel would be safer destroyed than placed in household refuse please bring to your nearest police station."