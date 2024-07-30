No panic from wing walkers as they raise thousands for children's hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The daring group included 89-year-old Chris Jones from Knighton, Powys, who himself raised an incredible £4,000 after going up dressed as Lance Corporal Jones from Dad’s Army.

“I managed to keep calm,” joked Chris as he got down from the 1940s Boeing Stearman which had flown him some 600ft into the air, reaching speeds of up to 140mph.

“I really enjoyed it, I think the hardest bit was getting on top the plane – I did need a bit of help,” he said.

“But I’m just glad I have been able to help raise money for the children and families.”

Those who joined Chris flying in fancy dress included Dave Wheildon – who flew to raise money in memory of his daughter Megs – Alison Mullis, who flew in memory of her son Arthur, as well as a number of other supporters, and Hope House Children's Hospices' chief executive Andy Goldsmith.

The event was organised by long-time supporters of the charity Anthony and Vanessa Watts and their family, also from Knighton, who helped co-ordinate the team to raise as much money as possible in the lead up to the big day.

Dawn Ball, fundraiser at Hope House, said: “What the wing walkers have done to support seriously ill local children and their families is truly brave and amazing, and we are so grateful to them all for taking on this challenge to raise money, and to Anthony and Vanessa for holding another wing walk this year and helping to raise such an incredible amount.”

“Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith support more than 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child or whose child has died. It costs £7.5 million every year to run our services, and without our incredible community, and people like this team of wing walkers we could not be here for those that really need us.”

Hope House Children’s Hospices is holding another wing walk day on September 12 with the AeroSuperBatics team at RFC Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester.

There are still limited places left and people who want to sign up can visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/wing-walking