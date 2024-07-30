Motorcycle rider suffered 'potentially serious injuries' in crash which closed major road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident, which involved a motorcycle and a car, took place near to the service station at Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry at around 1.17pm on Sunday.

Police and the ambulance service attended the incident which closed the road for several hours.

The ambulance service said that the female rider had been treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 1.17pm on Sunday to Mile End Service Area, Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry, following a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

"One ambulance attended and treated the motorcyclist, a woman, who had sustained potentially serious injuries. She was stabilised on scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

West Mercia Police said that no one had been arrested as a result of the incident.

A spokesman said: "We were called to a two-vehicle collision, between a car and a motorbike, near to the Mile End Service Station in Oswestry at around 1.10pm on Sunday afternoon.

"The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries. No arrests were made."