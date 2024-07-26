Hulk sculpture represents 'anger' of colleagues after heartbreaking loss of Tallie, 22

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oswestry graduate Tallie Brazier, aged 22, died after a collision near Ellesmere Port, Cheshire on April 15 this year.

She had worked in the cafe at the British Ironwork Centre, and the news of her death hit her colleagues hard.

Now they have dedicated a magnificent sculpture of the Marvel character.

Clive Knowles, from the centre, explained the emotion behind it all.

"We've just finished this latest project. It's all about road safety.

"It was inspired by a young lady that very recently had been in a car accident. Her boyfriend survived but she passed away at the scene.

"So that's what brought this whole campaign for road safety to the forefront for us."

He added: "Tallie was working here in the cafe," he said. "She was a lovely girl. She was a student of marine biology and she was excelling academically.

"The staff here, including all the sculptors, artists and metalworkers, were traumatised by it. She was a bright light.

"It represents our feeling of anger.

"Hopefully the sculpture will go on a national tour and be adopted by National Highways themselves."

Tallie also played in goal for TNS youth teams when she was younger.

The crash she was involved in happened at around 1.50pm between a green Hyundai Veloster and a grey Vauxhall Astra on the A5117 in Elton.

Three people had sustained serious injuries: a 50-year-old woman in one car, and Tallie and a 23-year-old man in the second car.

All three were taken to hospital where Tallie sadly died a short time later. The man and the 50-year-old woman remained in hospital with serious injuries.

Tallie's family said in a statement released by Cheshire Police: "We are completely devastated at the loss of our wonderful daughter Tallie.

“She was bright, kind, funny and beautiful with a whole life of adventures in front of her.

“Everyone that met her loved her.

“For us, her parents, her sister, her boyfriend, family and friends our lives will always be less shiny from now on. We will love her and miss her forever."

Anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the prior driving of either vehicle or has dashcam footage should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or cheshire.police.uk quoting log number 1800981.