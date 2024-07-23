In pictures: Final ever day at tiny 199-year-old school with fewer than 10 pupils
Pictures from past and present were on show as a community shared its love for a tiny school closing its doors for the last time.
Llangedwyn Church in Wales Primary School, near Oswestry, closed on Friday with a special church service and a gathering for pupils and teachers past and present.
It was just shy of being able to celebrate its 200th anniversary but never made it to that auspicious date after its closure was announced due to unsustainably low numbers; it would have had just seven pupils in September had it remained open.
Catherine Hart, the school's executive headteacher, said more than 150 people attended a day of events including a church service, a barbecue and music.
"There are very mixed feelings," said Mrs Hart. "I am incredibly proud of the school and all it has achieved but at the same time it is difficult."
The community, described on a local Facebook page as a beautiful village in the Tanat Valley, only has a total population of about 400 people.
Mrs Hart said the community is getting older and is very stable and, and the village is a lovely place to live.
But it is not providing enough children to make it viable and was due to have just seven pupils left after two head off to secondary school this year.