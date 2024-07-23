In pictures: Final ever day at tiny 199-year-old school with fewer than 10 pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Llangedwyn Church in Wales Primary School, near Oswestry, closed on Friday with a special church service and a gathering for pupils and teachers past and present.

It was just shy of being able to celebrate its 200th anniversary but never made it to that auspicious date after its closure was announced due to unsustainably low numbers; it would have had just seven pupils in September had it remained open.

Llangedwyn Primary School near Oswestry closed the door on the school for the last time..

Catherine Hart, the school's executive headteacher, said more than 150 people attended a day of events including a church service, a barbecue and music.

"There are very mixed feelings," said Mrs Hart. "I am incredibly proud of the school and all it has achieved but at the same time it is difficult."

Llangedwyn Primary School near Oswestry where today they closed the door on the school for the last time. Current Head: Catherine Hart on the right with pupil: Ronin Davies 10 and former pupils: Cam Williams 18, Claire Wainwright 39, Phoebe Saxon 19 and Scarlett Phillips 19..

The community, described on a local Facebook page as a beautiful village in the Tanat Valley, only has a total population of about 400 people.

Mrs Hart said the community is getting older and is very stable and, and the village is a lovely place to live.

Llangedwyn Primary School near Oswestry closed the door on the school for the last time. On the right is former Head: John Parkinson, and with him is former pupils with a pic of themselves as children.: Sian West , Linda Lewis , Gwyneth Jones..

But it is not providing enough children to make it viable and was due to have just seven pupils left after two head off to secondary school this year.