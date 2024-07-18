Canal groups seek volunteers

The Thursday Restoration and Maintenance Project Supporters group (TRAMPS) cares for the canal and towpath around Welshpool.

TRAMPS volunteer for the national charity Canal & River Trust (CRT), maintaining the canal and trimming back vegetation along the towpath, making it easier for local people to enjoy the canal bank.

Chris Bushnell, CRT’s lead volunteer for the group said: "Now that bird nesting time is coming to an end, we can start reducing the hedges on the towpath to make them more accessible.

"However, at this time of year it is a battle for the volunteers to keep up with the rapid vegetation growth."

Chris added that many people think that the council is responsible for clearing undergrowth.

He said: "The towpaths are owned by the Canal & River Trust and allow the public free access. The trust has limited resources so we, as local volunteers, play a big role in helping them out. Our volunteers are stretched over 12 miles of canal, and we are on the lookout for volunteers who could help, particularly around the Llanymynech area.”

Roy Mansell also says that volunteers are crucial at the Llanymynech Canal Wharf where they run a narrowboat and visitor centre so that people can experience the history and wildlife of the Montgomery Canal first-hand.

Set in the Llanymynech Heritage Area, volunteers serve light refreshments and explain about the canal and efforts to reopen it to Llanymynech.

The boat trips are also popular, running on Sunday afternoons as well as Bank Holiday Monday afternoons during the summer and Friday afternoons in August.

Anyone interested in volunteering for either of the groups can email news@themontgomerycanal.org.uk, stating which group is of interest.

More information about the Montgomery Canal is available online at themontgomerycanal.org.uk.