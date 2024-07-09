Fire crew scrambled to bungalow bedroom blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry to Porth-Y-Waen at 2.31pm on Tuesday,.

When they arrived they found that there was a fire in a bedroom of a bungalow.

Crews donned breathing kit and thermal cameras and used a covering jet and a hosereel jet to deal with the incident.

They also used positive pressure ventilation kit to clear the smoke before sending their stop message at 4.01pm.