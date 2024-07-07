'We recommend they ask for a replacement as this one was rather soiled' – police advise owners over parcel discovered in thief's trousers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Robert Hamer, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for Oswestry said the man had been arrested yesterday.

He said officers had seen him acting suspiciously around Upper Church Street before a search revealed the stolen parcel.

PCSO Hamer said the man had been arrested and the intended rightful owner of the package had been given a crime reference number and urged to contact Amazon for a replacement "at this one was rather soiled".

He said: "Officers from Oswestry SNT were patrolling the town centre on foot, by bike and by vehicle.

"We located a male acting suspiciously in the area of Upper Church Street.

"A search of this male revealed a stolen Amazon package, which he had taken from outside a property and hidden down his trousers.

"He was arrested and is currently being interviewed at Shrewsbury Police station.

"We have also identified the intended owner of the property.

"We have provided them with the crime reference number and recommended they ask Amazon for a replacement as this one was rather soiled."