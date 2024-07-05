Tractor fire near Oswestry - firefighters on the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Manitou telehandler machine was on fire at Cae Howel, Edgerley.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene - one from Baschurch and one from Shrewsbury.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.28pm on Friday, July 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a tractor fire in Edgerley, Oswestry. One Manitou telehandler alight."

A fire operations officer was also on site.