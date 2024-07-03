Charming arts and crafts property complete with tennis court goes on the market at incredible price

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The five-bedroom detached house in Oakhurst Road on the semi-rural outskirts of Oswestry has gone on the market for just £775,000.

The property near Oswestry

Reputedly built in 1927 for a Scottish engineer in the arts and crafts style, period features and architectural details provide interest and character both internally and externally.

The property near Oswestry

James Sibley of Strutt & Parker in Shrewsbury, who are selling the property, said: “This is is an exciting opportunity for a new owner to purchase a property of poise and elegance having been lovingly cherished by the same family for over 30 years.

“This impressive arts and crafts architect-designed property has a plethora of period features offering a wonderful and substantial family home of the utmost charm whilst retaining a very friendly feel.”

The property near Oswestry

He said that internally these details include a hand-turned staircase, panelled doors, window reveals, deep carved skirting boards and architraves, stone fireplace and decorative tiled windowsills. Externally, the slate arched eyebrow and dormers are of significant note. The leaded landing mullion-style window, downpipes and gutters, decorative render with brick detailing, tall chimneys, front porch and rear loggia create an impressive and charming exterior.

The property near Oswestry

“The wide front door opens to the vestibule from the porch to the formal reception hall where the handsome staircase rises,” added the estate agent. “Facing south the dining, sitting and drawing rooms all enjoy excellent proportions and offer flexible accommodation for both entertaining and family living.

“The drawing room is a room of immense elegance with windows to three sides, stone and tiled fireplace with inset gas log burner and a ceiling with coving detail.

“The heart of this special family home is the magnificent kitchen family breakfast room which is an impressive day to day living room.”

With five double bedrooms the property also boasts “private and beautifully presented” deep and wide mature gardens to all sides of the house.

The property near Oswestry

It even comes complete with a tennis court with painted tarmacadam surface.

For enquiries, more information or to arrange a viewing visit struttandparker.com/properties/oakhurst-road.