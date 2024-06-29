Four casualties reported after fire crews are called out to two crashes in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A casualty was taken to hospital and given trauma care after a car left the road and came to a rest upside down, on its roof, inside a field.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 3.03am to the crash in Oswestry.

Two crews were sent from Oswestry and Tweedale to Llawnt.

The police and air ambulance also attended.

Crews attended the Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry

Crews were finished at the scene by 4.25am, and Oswestry Fire Station posted an update on their Facebook page.

An electric vehicle was involved in the incident at the Mile End Roundabout

It said: "Early this morning at 3.09am, Oswestry and Ellesmere responded to a second serious road traffic collision on the top racecourse road, Oswestry.

"A saloon vehicle left the carriageway, landing upside down in a nearby field. Firefighters administered trauma care to one male casualty.

"The police, land and air ambulance and an operations officer also in attendance. A fantastic collaborative effort from all agencies involved.

The electric car involved in the incident

"The casualty is now in the care of paramedics and being transported to hospital."

Meanwhile, last night the fire service received a call at 11.07pm to a crash at the Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry.

Three crews were sent from Ellesmere and Oswestry fire stations to the incident.

The ambulance service and police also attended.

One electric vehicle was involved in the incident. The car had come to a rest in the centre of the roundabout.

The fire service confirmed that the collision resulted in three casualties.

Crews were finished at the scene by 12.03am.

Oswestry Fire Station posted an update on the incident on its Facebook page, including pictures.

It said: "At 11.07pm on Friday, June 28 our fire control room received a report of a road traffic collision at Mile End Roundabout. The incident involved one electric vehicle which came to rest in the centre of the roundabout.

"They immediately mobilised three fire appliances, including the Incident Support Unit, from Oswestry and Ellesmere. An operations officer was also on scene to coordinate the response.

"Alongside us, the land ambulance service and the police were present to assist. The incident has resulted in three casualties.

"Our crews worked diligently to manage the situation and ensure the safety and care of those involved.

"Roads are open and accessible."