A new concrete base placed in a Shropshire park - find out what it's for here

Oswestry Town Council has recently posted pictures online of a new concrete base that has been built in Cae Glas Park and that is set to feature a new table tennis table.

The council says that the table is due to arrive later this summer and that they are waiting on a delivery date.

The new table tennis table will be available for all members of the public to use - free of charge.

The new facility has been placed in Cae Glas Park so it is 'accessible for everybody', and is part of Oswestry Town Council's commitment to 'improving youth provision in the area'.

The table will add to existing sports facilities at the park that includes bowls, tennis and crazy golf.

The new base in Cae Glas Park

The idea to put a table tennis table in the park came from a local resident, Rober Pursall, and the council says members of its 'Youth Forum' have been supportive of the idea throughout.

The project has been funded by sponsorship and the council's partnership with K C Yarwood.

Mayor of Oswestry, cllr Mike Isherwood said: "Improving facilities for young people is a priority for us.

"Cae Glas Park is a great park and a magnet for all ages. As well as beautiful floral displays, there's bowls, tennis, crazy golf and a play area for our younger visitors.

"Table tennis will add to the fun. Everyone loves a game of ping pong, it's social and active, and free to use!"