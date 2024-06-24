Calor gas worker Paul Williams was just 'minutes from death' when he was found by Oswestry company director Craig West.

Paul Williams recovering from his cardiac arrest thanks to quick thinking Craig West

Mr Williams, who had been working in Whitchurch last Tuesday, was returning home to Prestatyn on the Bryn Estyn Road just outside Wrexham when the alarm on his smart watch went off - the first sign something was amiss.

“I had no indication anything was wrong but I have this Samsung smart watch that monitors your pulse and the alarm was going off. I then started this mega-sweat and realised I was in trouble," said Paul.

“Even though I keep myself healthy, I knew I was having a heart attack as it is in the family - my mum has a stent - so I pulled over into a cutting next to this field and called an ambulance. I told them I was having a suspected heart attack but they said it could be up to two hours.”

Feeling increasingly unwell, Mr Williams, who also has two grandchildren, knew he would not last two hours.