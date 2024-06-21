Secrets of the mysterious 'Nessglyph' revealed in children's comic strip

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Nesscliffe Petroglyph - aka the Nessglyph - was found during an archaeological excavation at Nesscliffe Hillfort, near Shrewsbury, in the summer of 2021.

There was a lot of international attention after the discovery.

Called The Nessglyph Uncovered, the comic shows where the stone came from, how it was made and what it might mean.

The Nessglyph. Picture: Shropshire Council

Paul Reilly, a visiting fellow in archaeology at the University of Southampton, and co-director of the Nesscliffe Hill Camp project, collaborated with Hannah Sackett a writer, researcher and cartoonist based in Stockholm, to create the comic.

The 'Nessglyph', found on Nesscliffe Hill

You can read the comic online and printed versions are due to follow later.