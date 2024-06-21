Secrets of the mysterious 'Nessglyph' revealed in children's comic strip
A new comic strip booklet has been released to tell a young audience how a mysterious carved stone was discovered and analysed.
The Nesscliffe Petroglyph - aka the Nessglyph - was found during an archaeological excavation at Nesscliffe Hillfort, near Shrewsbury, in the summer of 2021.
There was a lot of international attention after the discovery.
Called The Nessglyph Uncovered, the comic shows where the stone came from, how it was made and what it might mean.
Paul Reilly, a visiting fellow in archaeology at the University of Southampton, and co-director of the Nesscliffe Hill Camp project, collaborated with Hannah Sackett a writer, researcher and cartoonist based in Stockholm, to create the comic.
You can read the comic online and printed versions are due to follow later.