New writers group is welcoming scribblers from all backgrounds and abilities

Oswestry Writers' Group has been set up by Dora Bona who has more than 30-years of experience writing for radio and television advertisements, ghost writing novels, editing and creating marketing content.

The writer is hoping to create a fun and inspirational place for local writers to meet and carry out writing exercises and discuss publication options.

The new Oswestry Writers' Group meet once-a-fortnight at Townhouse, but members also communicate on social media with one another. The group's inaugural meeting was held on Tuesday, May 21 from 7pm to 9pm.

Dora was inspired to set up the new group after a previous writers' group in the area seized to exist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With encouragement from local novelist, Dave Andrews, who works at Oswestry Library, Dora took on the challenge.

She said: "Dave was very encouraging from the word go and organised a writers forum at the library which brought me into contact with lots of local authors. This really got the ball rolling.

"Given that writing is a rather solitary activity, the goal is to create a motivational, inspirational, and fun space where writers can come together, spark some new ideas, support each other, and grow both creatively and personally."

"But rather than disconnect after two hours and have to wait two weeks for another session, the idea is to keep the momentum going through email, messaging or chat, so we can share what we're working on, get feedback or deal with writer's block."

Novelist and writer, Dave Andrews, added: "I was struck straight away by Dora's energy and enthusiasm for writing. She’s a real motivator too and is brimming with ideas.

"I’ve met many local writers in my role at Oswestry Library and I know several of them have already joined Oswestry Writers. I think the group is set to make a huge contribution to the arts scene in town."

Further information about Oswestry Writers' Group can be found out by emailing Dora: writer@creativejuicy.com