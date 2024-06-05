Man freed from underneath car taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries'

The fire service received a call reporting the incident at 12.42pm and two fire crews including the rescue tender were sent in total from Oswestry and Wellington to the scene on Wats Drive.

The Police, Air Ambulance and Land Ambulance service attended the scene.

Crews used holmatro cutters and spreaders to free the man from underneath a 'private saloon vehicle'.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at a private address on Wat’s Drive in Oswestry at around 12.40pm.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man.

"He was treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed via land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

Crews were finished at the scene at 1.05pm.