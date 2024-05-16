"We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour or drug-related activities" - housing company after property closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The three month closure order was slapped on number 90, Vyrnwy Road, by magistrates after STAR Housing applied to magistrates and it bans anyone from going into the house.

Magistrates were told that the tenant and her son have moved.

Telford Magistrates Court had been told on Wednesdaythat there have been antisocial behaviour problems at the address in Vyrnwy Road, in Oswestry since July 2022.

A spokesperson for STAR Housing on Thursday said they take reports like this very seriously and had worked with partner agencies over "several months" to gather the necessary evidence.

“Yesterday STAR Housing and West Mercia Police successfully issued a closure order to a property in Vyrnwy Road, Oswestry.

"This came after several reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-related activities that were impacting the local community.

"We take reports like this very seriously and have worked diligently with our partner agencies for several months to gather evidence in support of the application.

"This closure order is a clear message to the community that STAR Housing will not tolerate anti-social behaviour or drug-related activities in the homes we manage or in our neighbourhoods.

"If you are found in possession of drugs or involved in drug supply, we will take steps to seek possession of your home.

"Our commitment to improving people's lives is evident in our strong stance against anti-social behaviour and drug abuse within our community.

"The joint effort to obtain this closure order highlights the importance of collaboration with law enforcement and partner agencies."

STAR manages the tenancies, homes and neighbourhoods of the council housing in the Oswestry and Bridgnorth areas.

PCSO Robert Hamer of Oswestry Police said it is a full property closure order prohibiting entry.

He said: "Any individual found within the address or tampering with the property will be committing an offence.

"This follows weeks of joint partnership working between STAR Housing and Oswestry Police. The evidence was presented at Telford Court, and the closure order was granted. The order will be in place for three months."

A representative of Shropshire Council had told the court that they had tried to engage with the tenant but to no avail.

Magistrates were told that there had been instances of substance misuse, drugs, a number of visitors and the strong smell of cannabis in the area. There had also been a number of arrests and a police raid on the property.

The court was told that the tenant, who is a mother with an 18-year-old son had been offered temporary accommodation elsewhere but had refused.

Police supported the council's application for a closure order and they had followed the rules when it came to delivering a notice to the property and texting the tenant on Monday, the court heard. .

Magistrates agreed to closing the property for three months to August 15, 2024.

Presiding magistrate Adrian Robinson said the bench agreed that the action was "necessary and proportionate" in order to break the cycle of behaviour.

The court was told that the council was not sure whether the tenant has herself decided to leave the premises. Her son is living with family, the court was told.