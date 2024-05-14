Retired circuit judge died after fall while walking dog, inquest concludes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Janet Ruth Case, 80, of Oswestry, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) on May 7.

An inquest at Shropshire Coroner's Court in Shrewsbury heard that Mrs Case, who had been a circuit judge, had been out walking her dog on May 6, when she had fallen and hit her head.

Shropshire Coroner, John Ellery, heard that there was no record of Mrs Case losing conciousness after the fall, but she was taken to RSH later the same day after suffering with a headache.

Investigations at the hospital revealed Mrs Case had suffered a serious head injury in the fall, concluding she had a large acute subdural haematoma – but that surgery could not be carried out.

The inquest heard that Mrs Case' condition subsequently deteriorated and she died the following day.

Mr Ellery recorded a conclusion of accidental death.