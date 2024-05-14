New 24 home scheme completed in picturesque Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing) and Shropshire Council have announced the completion of a new development of 24 homes in Whittington.

They say the homes, which aim to "address the urgent need for affordable housing", will be available for affordable rent and shared ownership.

The development consists of 24 houses and bungalows, offering a variety of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom properties for affordable rent and shared ownership, all equipped with off-road parking.

Hill Top Close, Whittington

Designed with input from a community-led group, developers say the homes were designed to have a cottage-like aesthetic.

A launch event was attended by STAR Housing staff, members of the local community-led group, representatives from Shropshire Council, the STAR Housing Board, contractor Harper Group, and parish councillors.

Hill Top Close, Whittington

Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director of STAR Housing, said: “This development is a milestone in our development programme and an example of STAR Housing’s commitment to building community lead rural affordable housing developments.

"The development consists of 24 homes that offer a range of housing options suitable for people with a local connection to Whittington, and the aesthetic reflects the charm and character of the surrounding area.

“Our commitment to the community is central to this development, as demonstrated through the Local Lettings Policy, which prioritises local people for these new homes.

"Our ongoing engagement with the community-led group, including decisions on the development’s aesthetic aspects, further shows our goal to not only meet the demand for housing but also to enhance the fabric of our community.

“Our engagement with the local community was vital to the project’s success, and we will continue to prioritise community engagement in all our future projects. I look forward to seeing the positive impact of these new homes on the local community.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, added: “I am delighted to see the completion of this new development for affordable rent and shared ownership in Whittington.

“The development demonstrates how STAR Housing and Shropshire Council is committed to working in partnership with the council and the local community to deliver housing that meets the needs and aspirations of the people of Shropshire.

“Housing developments like the Hill Top Close development are another step forward in our vision to increase the supply and choice of affordable housing in rural areas, where the need is greatest and to ensure that people have access to the right homes in the right place.”