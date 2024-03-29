Oswestry welcomes the Street Circus for Easter fun

Performing on the Bailey Head, the circus boasts a dizzying array of clowns, jugglers, and performers, with some going walkabout, to the delight of shoppers and visitors.

The free family event, now in its third year, is organised by Oswestry BID, as part of their aim to make the town a great place to be, to shop, and to visit, to increase footfall and strengthen Oswestry’s events calendar.

BID Manager, Adele Nightingale, said: “We're hoping that, yet again, the Street Circus will prove to be a big hit, and have the town buzzing. What makes this event so special, is the walkabout performers that move through the town centre, along to Festival Square and Cae Glas Park too. They bring the circus to you!”

The Street Circus includes acts such as Granny Turismo, back by popular demand, the World’s first, and only, Shopping Trolley Dance Display Team, the PE Teachers, Team BeeGee, Maynard FlipFlop and many more!

The show takes place this Saturday, from 11am to 4pm.