Crash involving two horses on busy county A road leaves one casualty in care of medics

The ambulance service and the fire service rushed to a report of a road traffic collision at 10.42pm on Thursday .

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three fire appliances including the rescue tender from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington.

A spokesperson for the fire service said one hatchback vehicle was involved in road traffic collision with two horses from local field.

One casualty was left in care of ambulance service.

Fire crews made the vehicle electrically safe and used environmental grab pack to soak up fluids from vehicle.

The stop message was received 11:11pm.

More to follow.