Police and ambulance services, including the air ambulance, were called to Leg Street in Oswestry just before 3pm on Thursday following reports of a stabbing.

The town centre road was closed and police were advising people to avoid the area.

A photograph, shared by police on the scene, showed multiple emergency vehicles behind blue police tape, which had been put up on signs close to the Morris Marshall and Poole estate agents.

A spokesperson from West Midland Ambulance service said: “We were called just before 3pm to reports of a stabbing at a property on Leg Street, Oswestry. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found two patients, a man and a woman. The man was assessed and had sustained serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.

"The woman had sustained injuries not believed to be serious and received treatment at the scene. She was conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.”

Necdet Haciveliogullari runs the Star Kebab House in Leg Street, close to where the road was closed, and was shocked to see several police vehicles pull up right outside his shop.

He was forced to close early for the day around 3pm because he couldn't welcome customers into the shop or get food out of the door.

He told the Shropshire Star: "I've closed the shop because what can I do? There's no delivery, no collections.

"I've asked [the police] 'what's the matter?' They say 'trouble', that's all. They don't tell me any more."

He was set to leave for home not long before 5pm.