Bid to demolish pub and replace it with houses rejected by planners – again

Shropshire Council said there was insufficient justification for the loss of the Plough Inn to the community in Weston Rhyn – and that too many new houses were already being built in the area.

Council planners turned down an outline application for a similar scheme on the Station Road site in February last year, but the applicants said the new plans would address concerns which saw the previous one thrown out.

They said that as the area was already over-supplied with new developments, the addition of an extra four properties would have little impact on the situation.

A supporting statement added that the loss of the pub would make little impact on the village, with other community facilities nearby.