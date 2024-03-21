Watch: Washing machines wanted for world's biggest Rubik's Cube project at British Ironwork Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Oswestry-based British Ironwork Centre is currently collecting unwanted washing machines to create another inspiring sculpture.

It's hoped the centre can gather between 200 and 300 of the machines to create what it hopes will be the world's biggest Rubik's Cube.

The project was launched in February, but Chairman Clive Knowles said getting hold of unwanted washing machines was proving more difficult than originally thought.

It's hoped the unique project will inspire children to recycle.

A spokesperson from the centre said: “We are continually wanting to encourage the people of the world. We want them to imagine new innovative purposes for their unwanted waste."

Those wishing to support the project are asked to take their unwanted machine to the ironworks centre off the A5 near Oswestry.

The centre is also currently collecting old, broken or spare spectacles for a dragonfly project and chocolate and confectionary wrappers.

More information can be found online at britishironworkcentre.co.uk