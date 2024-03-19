Woman who damaged neighbour's property won't pay compensation as order 'would exacerbate situation'
A woman who damaged her next-door neighbour's driveway and CCTV will not have to pay him compensation because magistrates were concerned it would "exacerbate the situation" between them.
Anne Austin, 62, was found guilty of damaging the property of Paul Johnson, her neighbour in Oswestry, on two separate occasions.
Telford Magistrates Court heard on March 8 that Austin damaged her neighbour's driveway, with a value estimated at £300, with a sealant on February 10 last year.