Half term holiday club is hosted by company with the community at its heart

Working in partnership with Shropshire Youth Association, the initiative brought together local children to encourage creativity, teamwork, and personal development.

Aico regularly welcomes school groups to their headquarters for educational activities.

A spokesperson said that following the great success of the summer club held in August 2023, Aico was keen to continue welcoming children, to engage with local families and alleviatepotential pressure during school holidays.

The fire safety workshop

The Kid’s Club was led by experienced and qualified leaders from SYA and supported by Aico colleagues across a number of departments, all of whom are fully safeguarding trained and DBS checked.

Activities ranged from hockey to badge making, board games to cookie decorating. The children also enjoyed a trip to Lazer Tag at Black Hawk in Oswestry.

There was also an informative Fire Safety Workshop run by staff from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. The workshop incorporated a spot the fire hazard activity and joining in with the stop, drop and roll challenge. The week ended with a disco in Aico’s auditorium.

Simon Clay from Shropshire Youth Association said: "SYA colleagues and the children have had a fantastic time here at Aico this week. The venue space and facilities work really well. The Aico volunteers were extremely helpful and supportive. The children were also able to socialise with groups they may not usually be able to. It is fantastic that a local company offers a service like this to its community. "

An Aico spokesperson said it hoped to continue the successful initiative and thanked everyone who had helped make the week a success.