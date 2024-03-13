Growing school makes a show of its new facilities after pupil numbers double

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Felton CofE Primary School completed the ground-breaking building project with Shropshire Council and Pave Aways Ltd in January.

The new facilities include a new hall, new frontage and a suite of meeting rooms.

Headteacher Helen Hughes, said the facilities were needed after the school had doubled in size.

Children with Oswestry Mayor Becky Wall outside their new facilities on Tuesday

She said: "It brings a huge impact for the children. We can get together for to enjoy our lunch, engage in Worship and build a love for and appreciation of Physical Education and Drama whatever the weather.

"We have been really short of space for a long time. We've gone from 80- children on the roll to 160. Our Christmas plays were a big one as we had to limit the number of people that could come before."

She continued: "We now have a safer, more welcoming frontage, accessible to all and a suite of meeting rooms, offices and even a nurture nook. All of which is heated by the latest ground source technology. It is a brilliant new building."

Inside the new facilities

The new new facilities at West Felton CE Primary School

Many local residents and parents and Oswestry Town Council Mayor Becky Wall dropped by for the open day on Tuesday and were given the tour of the new facilities by Year 6 pupils.

Even the local Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) from West Mercia Police came to see the new school hall.

Tweeting after the event, Oswestry SNT said: "We've been at West Felton Primary School this afternoon to see the new facilities. Many great improvements including a new hall, and several new rooms. Had a good chat with the Head Teacher who has outlined the many new features and routines they have introduced."