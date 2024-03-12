Tender issued for Oswestry heritage project

The local authority is now set to appoint a contractor to carry out roof repairs to the Cambrian Railway Building on Oswald Road in Oswestry, two years after scaffolding was put up to protect the public from falling masonry following significant storm damage.

The council says it will be looking to work with a firm with experience of heritage repairs as it draws up long-term plans for the future of the town’s former railway station, after the project went out to tender.

“The building is Grade II listed and all repairs have been designed / specified with due consideration given to the status of the building and best practice in conserving the building,” said the tender document released by Shropshire Council.

“The exterior is in a serious state of decay and repairs to the ornate corbels and replacement of eroded asbestos tiles on the roof are needed imminently to make the building safe for new uses, visitors and local pedestrians.

“Contractors will need to demonstrate experience in carrying out similar works on protected historic buildings and experience in working with appropriate materials, including historic masonry construction.”

The building has been hidden under scaffolding since it suffered damage to the roof in 2022, with Shropshire Council taking possession of the building in 2023 following what it described as “years of neglect”.

Plans to restore the Grade II listed building took a step forward earlier this year when Shropshire Council’s cabinet agreed to fund repairs.

A successful funding application to the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund unlocked around £630,000 for restoration works, with the local authority providing around £270,000 to the scheme.

Following completion of the roof repairs and external works, the council says repairs are also required to the internal structure of the building, including the ground floor currently let to Cambrian Heritage Railways and former offices on the first floor which are currently vacant.

A heating system will also be required as part of plans to bring the building back into long-term use, Shropshire Council says.

A business case will be brought back to the council’s cabinet for approval once surveys and a conservation management plan have been undertaken, with a decision expected later this year.

Potential contractors have until April 19 to register their interest, with the council hoping work will get underway by mid-July. The restoration work is expected to be completed by the end of February 2025.