Charity gearing up to open new superstore

Hope House’s flagship store will open its doors this spring on Smithfield Street in Oswestry and is currently recruiting for two new part-time shop assistants and volunteers.

Work has begun to fit out the superstore where the charity will sell an extensive range of new and pre-loved items, including clothes, homeware and furniture.

Hope House Head of Retail Suzanne Cumming said: “Things are starting to take shape at our new Oswestry store and we can’t wait to welcome all of our generous supporters soon.

“In preparation of the shop opening we are looking for two new shop assistants to join our family.

“The new shop will be a fantastic environment for our staff and volunteers, and we are excited to have more people join our family and help us to run the shop.

“We have a whole range of volunteering opportunities on the shop floor and behind the scenes so whatever you would love to do, we would love to meet you.

“We are also asking for our amazing supporters looking to donate their pre-loved furniture in particular to get in touch. You can either call us to arrange a free collection from your home, or visit our website and fill in the form. All other donations can still be taken to the existing shop on English Walls, and soon we will be having a donation station where people can drop off at the back of the new store.”

Diane Seager has been a volunteer with the Oswestry shop for more than 20 years, and the superstore will be the third shop in Oswestry she will have volunteered at.

“It’s such a friendly family to be a part of,” she said. “There are a really great bunch of volunteers here, it really is a wonderful place to come and spend your time.”

Mary Trow, a volunteer at the shop for the last three years, said: “The staff, customers and other volunteers here are so friendly and it’s such a lovely place to come and spend your time.

“There are so many jobs you can do, whether it is in the back sorting, stocking the shelves or being on the till and helping customers.”

To volunteer of donate visit www.hopehouse.org.uk or call 01691 672607.