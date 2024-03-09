Family's tributes to US-born Oswestry hospital 'healer' who died in A5 crash near Shrewsbury

New York-born Eric Alexander Stephani, aged 48, had been working with the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry for four years having retrained in his 40s.

An inquest was told that Mr Stephani had died instantly after being involved in a head-on crash while overtaking on the A5 near Shrewsbury on November 26, 2023.

The coroner said that the evidence pointed to him being in excess of the 60mph limit during the manoeuvre while he was driving northbound near Churncote Island.

John Ellery, the senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford said that Mr Stephani had lost control of his car and the southbound driver had been in their own lane.

Alexandra Stephani, Mr Stephani's mother, told the coroner that her son would have been "appalled" at the thought that he had caused pain to anyone else. She and other members of the family had come over from the USA to be at Thursday's inquest.

She said: "He would have been appalled and distressed that he had caused pain to anyone else. He worked in the prosthetics department and was a healer."

His funeral and celebration of life has seen people come from around the globe to "honour his name".

"They said he was the kindest, nicest person they ever knew."

The coroner was told that at the age of 40 Mr Stephani had gone to university and earned a first class honours degree. When his fellow students had birthdays he would bake them a cake.

"He was a man who helped people and was deeply spiritual," she said.

He loved climbing and lived in Llandegla, Denbighshire, in the heart of mountainous north Wales, where his ashes will be left.

"It is a very fitting place for him to be," she said.

The coroner heard that Mr Stephani was very fit and would often ride from Oswestry to the Horseshoe Pass where he lived.

The inquest heard that the cause of death had been a "severe head injury". A toxicology report found no drugs or other substances in his system.

Mr Ellery said: "He appears to have been overtaking a line of traffic heading north towards Oswestry when he was in collision with a motor vehicle travelling south which was driven appropriately and in its own lane. The other driver was not at fault.

"He was overtaking when he lost control and collided with the other vehicle."

Mr Ellery said from the evidence it appeared that Mr Stephani had been driving "in excess of 60mph" when he lost control.

Mr Stephani's family at the Coroner's Court at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, said that was unusual for him as he was "such a careful person".

They also asked questions about whether Mr Stephani had died instantly or not. His car, a Honda, had burst into flames at the scene.

But Mr Ellery told the family that the fatal injury had been "instant, immediate and unsurvivable".

"His head injury was not survivable and he he died immediately.

"Regardless of the fire, he would have felt nothing."

Mr Ellery concluded that Mr Stephani had died as a result of a road traffic collision.

After the inquest the boss of the orthopaedic hospital said that Mr Stephani had been "loved by his patients, who valued his caring nature".

Stacey Keegan, chief executive of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, said: “It was a great shock to all of us to hear about Eric’s untimely death.

"We again send our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and to everyone who worked with him.

“He came to orthotics relatively late in life, having retrained in his 40s.

"This was his first professional post after graduating, and he had been with us for four years.

"He was a hugely valuable member of our orthotics team, running clinics both at our hospital in Oswestry and at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. He was loved by his patients, who valued his caring nature, and we will all miss him.”

It was reported at the time that a man had died and two were injured in the crash.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said then: “The female passenger of the second car was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries whilst the driver, a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

“They were both conveyed on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

Legal representatives of the couple in the second car and Mr Stephani's insurance company were following the inquest procedures in person and online.