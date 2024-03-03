'No injuries reported' as Oswestry fire crew brings chimney blaze under control

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One fire appliance was sent from Oswestry fire station to Gwern Y Brenin at 8.21pm to a reported chimney blaze.

James Lewis, at Oswestry Fire Station said: "Our firefighters deployed equipment including chimney rods, stirrup pump, nine-metre ladder, high pressure hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera used to deal with the fire.

"Thanks to our crew the situation was brought under control."

He added that a final thorough search of the property was conducted using a thermal imaging camera to ensure everyone's safety.

Picture: James Lewis, Oswestry Fire Station

"We're pleased to report that no injuries were reported," he said.

The crew returned in the early hours to ensure no reignition of the fire.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident "involved a chimney on fire, crews used a stirrup pump and chimney rods to extinguish and a thorough search was carried out at the property using a thermal imaging camera".

The stop message was received from the crew at 9.11pm.