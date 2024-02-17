MP praises college for offering vocational courses

The College, which also a campus at Walford, offers vocational courses, teaching students in many of the trades for which there is increasingly high demand across the county.

The North Shropshire MP was impressed with the facilities, particularly the investment in the hair and beauty facilities and in the college's forward-looking approach to delivering further education at a time when many Shropshire businesses are short of the trained staff and workforce they need to function.

She said: "Vocational education is incredibly important. When I speak to local businesses across all sorts of sectors, a lack of trained staff and available workforce is a common complaint, which makes the work done at North Shropshire College all the more vital for our economy.

“It was great to see the really impressive new facilities for health and beauty, and to hear all about the plans to make NSC an even better place to work and learn. It is clear that there are a lot of exciting plans in the pipeline to further enhance their offer, which is very positive news.”