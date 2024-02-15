Road closed after car collides with parked vehicles

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a report of a collision on Willow Street in Oswestry at around 6.45am on Thursday.

Firefighters from Oswestry Fire Station rushed to the scene, where a hatchback car had collided with parked vehicles.

The crew worked to make the vehicles safe.

A spokesperson for the fire service said Willow Street was temporarily closed due to debris from the incident.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.