Road closed after car collides with parked vehicles
A road in Oswestry was temporarily closed to traffic after a car crashed into parked vehicles.
By Megan Jones
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a report of a collision on Willow Street in Oswestry at around 6.45am on Thursday.
Firefighters from Oswestry Fire Station rushed to the scene, where a hatchback car had collided with parked vehicles.
The crew worked to make the vehicles safe.
A spokesperson for the fire service said Willow Street was temporarily closed due to debris from the incident.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.