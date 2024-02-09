Postbox that can be used for writing letters to heaven installed at cemetery

The post box allows grieving relatives to wrote letters to loved ones that have passed away.

The council says that a ‘Letter to Heaven’ is a heartfelt message written by someone who has lost a loved one a way to express feelings, memories, and thoughts to the departed.

Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, said: "Writing letters can often bring solace and provide a sense of connection, even when our loved ones are no longer physically with us. It is a way to express emotions, share memories, and find comfort during the grieving process."

She said the post box provided a safe place for such heartfelt letters.

The items placed in the post box will not be read by the Council and will be periodically discarded and composted, ensuring confidentiality and respect for the grieving families. There is no cost and no stamp required.

The idea was first inspired by a young girl in Nottingham who came up with a similar concept and was brought to the Council’s attention by local residents and The British Ironwork Centre.

A spokesperson for the British Ironwork Centre said: "We are delighted to assist Oswestry Town Council in supporting those that are dealing and struggling with grief. The Letters To Heaven scheme encourages people to write messages to loved ones who have passed away. We are so passionate about supporting the local community and we are honoured to be partnering with Oswestry Town Council for this important project.’

Councillor Rose commented: “We would like to thank The British Ironworks for offering to make this special letterbox for the cemetery and to the residents who proposed this initiative to the Council. We hope this will help people in their grief and I am sure it will prove to be a comfort to many."