Bid for 25-metre 5G mast in Shropshire town

Icon Tower has asked Shropshire Council for permission to build the mast on land owned by Oswestry Livestock Auctions on Shrewsbury Road in Oswestry.

The company says the development is needed to provide connections for the country's four main mobile phone operators – Vodaphone, EE, Three, and O2, as well as 100 other smaller networks.

In a letter to the council, Icon's consultant town planner Rachel Gormley says: "Icon are in the process of identifying a suitable site in the Oswestry area for a radio base station that will improve local service provision."