Government must 'Fill the Gap' in the dental crisis says MP

Mrs Morgan said that, at present, there are more than 5,500 dental vacancies in the UK, per capita among the lowest number of dentists in Europe, with only Bulgaria and Poland having fewer dentists per 1,000 people.

In 2022, some 90 per cent of surgeries were not accepting new adult patients and 80 per cent were not accepting new child patients, she said.

The Association of Dental Groups believes that just 1,000 extra dentists would deliver 750,000 additional appointments.

The MP has petitioned residents on the lack of services available in rural areas like Shropshire, taking the case to government ministers.

Mrs Morgan said: “It was really useful to attend the Association of Dental Groups event, where we discussed how the UK can fill the gap in its dental workforce.

“Here in Shropshire, you hear awful stories about the difficulties people face through a lack of access to care, with some even taking to DIY dentistry. The underlying problem is recruitment, which we need the Government to take real action on or risk losing even more local dental services.

“I’m joining 30 other MPs and Peers in urging the General Dental Council to reform the exam that dentists must pass in order to practice in the UK, to boost recruitment and deliver the services people need.”