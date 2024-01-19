No suspicious circumstances as 25-year-old found dead in Oswestry

Jordan Kane Mitchell of Middleton Road, Oswestry, died on January 12, the opening of an inquest held in Shrewsbury on Friday was told.

Deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Mr Heath Westerman, heard that the 25 year old was found unresponsive at the flat he lived in.

There were no suspicious circumstances and no evidence of third party involvement.

Mr Westerman adjourned the inquest until April 23.