'Suspicious activity' in north Shropshire villages prompts police 'reassurance patrols'

Officers say there have been no reported offences and the knocking on doors and ringing of door bells may be explainable but they have been out on the beat.

PCSO Stuart Carroll, of the police team in Oswestry Rural South, said: "We have had several reports of persons knocking on doors and ringing doorbells in fairly rural locations.

"There have been no offences and may be explainable.

"However several members of the public have reported in to the police, and we have been out doing reassurance patrols and having refreshers on home security."

The West Mercia Police website has tips on home security and officers say anything suspicious can be reported on 101 or online.