Decision due on £900,000 refurbishment for historic Grade II-listed Oswestry railway building

The restoration of Oswestry's Cambrian Railway Building could take a step forward next week if Shropshire Council give the green light to around £270,000 of funding.

The Grade II listed building has been owned by Shropshire Council since it took possession of the building early last year after many years of neglect.

During storms, several corbels - a type of stone bracket - became loose and scaffolding was placed around the building to prevent masonry from falling onto pedestrians or visitors.

An inspection by the council’s conservation team and building surveyors also identified that at some time in the past 40 years, the original slates from the roof have been removed and replaced with tiles made of a ceramic composite which includes asbestos. These tiles have now become weathered, and the asbestos fibres are now exposed requiring their replacement.

The cost of the restoration is estimated to be £900,000 and a bid to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) has been successful in securing 70 per cent of this – a total of £630,550.

Some of the damaged corbels

This grant offer requires 30 per cent match funding to be made available from the council’s capital programme to proceed.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and assets, said: “Shropshire Council took possession of the Cambrian Heritage Railways building earlier last year to help secure a viable long-term use for what is a very important historic building for Oswestry.

“It is now imperative that the exterior of the building undergoes a restoration to replace the corroded roof tiles and restore and secure the corbels.

“This together with repainting of the building and repairs of the guttering, soffits and drain-pipes is an essential first step to removing the scaffolding and making the building safe to enable it to be re-used and support the regeneration of this part of Oswestry."

“This grant funding offer is a significant opportunity for the council to realise one of our capital proprieties and I hope that cabinet will agree to proceed with the project and assign the match funding.”

Shropshire Council’s cabinet will discuss the project at its meeting on January 17.

A business case will be brought back to the cabinet in the second half of 2024 in regards to the end use of the building.

Funding for detailed interior surveys and the commissioning of a Conservation Management Plan has already been secured.