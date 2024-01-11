Man, 19, facing seven criminal charges over incident outside Oswestry pub

The incident took place outside the Boars Head Inn on Willow Street in the early hours of Sunday, January 7.

Police have charged Michael McGuire, 19, from Park Hall Caravan Site in Oswestry, with seven offences in relation to the incident.

McGuire, who is expected to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday, faces counts of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, affray, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, common assault, racially/religiously aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempted GBH and damaging/destroying property with intent to endanger life.