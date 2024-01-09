Police release images of 20 suspected Oswestry shoplifters

The Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) is asking residents in the town if they recognise any of the people.

Oswestry SNT said: "They may be able to help with our enquiries into shoplifting offences in Oswestry.

"If you are one of the people pictured, or you know who they are, please contact PC Tim Lever on 07976 937927 or tim.lever@westmercia.police.uk".

Do you recognise any of these people who may be able to help Oswestry SNT in relation to suspected shoplifting offences

