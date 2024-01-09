Shropshire Star
Police release images of 20 suspected Oswestry shoplifters

Police in Oswestry have released images of 20 people they want to speak to in connection with alleged shoplifting offences in the town.

Do you recognise any of these people who may be able to help Oswestry SNT in relation to suspected shoplifting offences

The Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) is asking residents in the town if they recognise any of the people.

Oswestry SNT said: "They may be able to help with our enquiries into shoplifting offences in Oswestry.

"If you are one of the people pictured, or you know who they are, please contact PC Tim Lever on 07976 937927 or tim.lever@westmercia.police.uk".

