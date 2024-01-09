Police release images of 20 suspected Oswestry shoplifters
Police in Oswestry have released images of 20 people they want to speak to in connection with alleged shoplifting offences in the town.
The Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) is asking residents in the town if they recognise any of the people.
Oswestry SNT said: "They may be able to help with our enquiries into shoplifting offences in Oswestry.
"If you are one of the people pictured, or you know who they are, please contact PC Tim Lever on 07976 937927 or tim.lever@westmercia.police.uk".