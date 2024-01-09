Looking forward to getting in a spin for a major fundraising challenge

The charity, which benefits young adults with special educational needs and disabilities at Derwen College near Oswestry, is counting down towards its third annual 24-hour Spinathon on February 2/3.

Whether people are looking to get fitter or want to support the local charity, the college is asking the community to back the event which has become a firm favourite on the charity’s fundraising calendar.

The Spinathon sees students and staff from the specialist further education college, in Gobowen, take part in the gruelling spin session which starts at 10am on February 2, carries on through the night, to the “finish line” at 10am on Saturday

Money raised will be used to support both students and long-term resident clients to enjoy extra experiences and opportunities to enhance their wellbeing. It was launched by sports coordinators Steve Evans and Sian Thomas.

Derwen College performing arts students on the spin bikes

This year, Steve will be pedalling for the full 24 hours, while Sian will be running themed spin classes at intervals through the day and night. They are joined on the journey by students, staff and supporters who all pledge to raise money through their own individual challenges, whether that be 30 minutes or the full 24-hour shift.

Fundraisers are asked to donate or raise sponsorship of £10 per hour for the challenge.

Derwen Charity fundraiser and events coordinator Megan Charman is urging the local community to back the challenge and lend their support to this vital local charity.

Megan, who took on the Derwen Charity fundraising and events coordinator role late last year, says: “This is the third Derwen Charity Spinathon, and we want to make it our biggest yet.

“Previously, students and families have kindly invested time, energy and money in this event. To say there has been blood, sweat and tears is no exaggeration!

“The entire event will be live streamed, and there’s entertainment through the night, including Abba, country, musicals and 90s themed music. We’d love to hear from anyone who wants to be involved in the challenge or could support in any way with live entertainment.”

Upcoming Derwen Charity events for 2024 also include a 10k fun run and walk on March 23, and the Derwen Fete weekend from on May 25/26.

If you’d like to find out more about how to support Derwen Charity, and enable young people to reach their aspirations, then go to derwen.ac.uk/charity or email Megan at megan.charman@derwen.ac.uk