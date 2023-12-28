Hospital worker praised for actions during 'extremely difficult and emotional' case

Jessica Hatton, Theatre Scrub Practitioner at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), was the December’s winner of the trust's 'Stars Award' – after being described as compassionate and demonstrating professionalism and composure.

The nomination came from Dr James Pattison, Consultant Anaesthetist, after an especially difficult emergency case in the Theatres Department.

The RJAH Stars Award is an opportunity to reward unsung heroes from across the Oswestry-based hospital who are nominated by their colleagues.

Dr Pattison said: “During an emergency case that was extremely difficult and emotional for all involved, Jessica was the sole scrub nurse for four surgeons in a case where the surgical plan evolved significantly during the operation due to the patient's condition.

“In my 20 plus years of anaesthesia, her professionalism and composure stood out as some of the best I have ever seen despite the circumstances. She was flexible, proactive, and her communication with the team exemplary. After the patient was stabilised for transfer, she expressed such compassion for the patient and family.

“If I could nominate the entire surgical team I would and I could name several episodes of exceptional clinical practice and composure. They all have my heartfelt gratitude for their efforts.”

Jessica said: “It was a massive team effort, for a very difficult case. I am super grateful for this award, and it is nice to be recognised by Dr Pattison for my work.”

She was presented with her award by Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive of the trust, consisting of a keepsake certificate, box of chocolates and voucher, donated by the League of Friends.

Stacey said: “The professionalism and patient care shown by Jessica and the team is a great testament to them.

“We are extremely thankful for their hard work and dedication.”