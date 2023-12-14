Wall reduced to rubble after car smashes into it in Oswestry

The collision happened in Llwyn Road at around 10pm on Wednesday. The front of the vehicle was significantly damaged and the wall was turned to a pile of rubble.

Firefighters and police officers were on the scene.

An Oswestry Fire Station spokesman said last night: "A collision occurred at the top of Llwyn Road involving a vehicle and a wall. Emergency services are on-site and a cordon is in place. Please be cautious if you're in the area."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident log said: "At 10.09pm on Wednesday, December 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry. One saloon vehicle involved in collision with a boundary wall. Vehicle made electrically safe by fire crew."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry. Crews used a hose reel jet to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.