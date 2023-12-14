Shropshire Star
Wall reduced to rubble after car smashes into it in Oswestry

This was the scene after a car crashed into a wall in Oswestry.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated
The car and wall were significantly damaged in the crash. Picture: Oswestry Fire Station.

The collision happened in Llwyn Road at around 10pm on Wednesday. The front of the vehicle was significantly damaged and the wall was turned to a pile of rubble.

Firefighters and police officers were on the scene.

An Oswestry Fire Station spokesman said last night: "A collision occurred at the top of Llwyn Road involving a vehicle and a wall. Emergency services are on-site and a cordon is in place. Please be cautious if you're in the area."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident log said: "At 10.09pm on Wednesday, December 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry. One saloon vehicle involved in collision with a boundary wall. Vehicle made electrically safe by fire crew."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry. Crews used a hose reel jet to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

