See the roadworks planned on major Shropshire routes over next two weeks

The latest expected roadworks list, only featuring roads for which National Highways has responsibility, shows five interruptions to Shropshire roads over the next fortnight.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause delays of less than 10 minutes.

Two sets of works are already underway and expected to carry on this week.

Drainage work will take place on the A483 from Mile End to Welsh Border 9am on December 5 to 5pm on December 22.

Traffic signals are also in place for electrical works on the A483 in both directions from Llanymynech to Llyncyls - which is due for completion by 3.30pm on January 11.

A further three sets of roadworks will begin over the next fortnight.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place between 9am and 4pm on December 13 on the A483 from Llanymynech to Pant due to signal repairs.

The A5 northbound from Felton Butler to Wolfshead will be closed overnight from 9pm on December 14 to 6am on December 15 for resurfacing.

A diversion will be in place on the A49 in both directions from Walkmills junction to Station road junction from 8am on December 19 to 4pm on December 20. This is due to work being undertaken on a local authority network.