Crews were called to High Lea House in Llanforda Rise, Oswestry, this morning.

Yvonne Wakefield, owner of the home, said all the residents were fine, there was no damage to the electrics and the firefighters were "incredibly helpful".

"Everything's fine," she said. "They (the fire service) were very kind and got the water out. The residents enjoyed the visit. Some of them knew some of the firemen."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 11.09am on Tuesday, December 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as flood affecting electrics.

"Reports of 4ft of water in a cellar effecting electrics, crews pumped water out using a light portable pump."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry.