16 photos of Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run lighting up North Shropshire

Starting at Oswestry Livestock Auctions, it travelled through a series of villages giving residents an unusual spectacle to behold.

The 35-mile trip was in memory of Will "Choc" Roberts, a popular young farmer from Pennant Farm, Gobowen, who died of a brain tumour in December last year.

The tractor run is raising money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Some bright tractors line up, ready to go.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

As you would expect, Father Christmas made an appearance.

Some of the Christmas displays were quite elaborate.

Helen Morgan MP attended the event.

Sarina Stringer, hot drink in hand.

A particularly bright farming vehicle.

This one is called John Reindeere... probably.

And they're off.

Across the cattle grid.

What a sight it was on Shropshire's roads.

It's amazing how festive tractors can be made to look.

Is that an England flag?

In memory of Choc.