16 photos of Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run lighting up North Shropshire
Oswestry hosted their very first Illuminated Tractor Run on Saturday and it was a roaring success.
By Mark Morris
Published
Starting at Oswestry Livestock Auctions, it travelled through a series of villages giving residents an unusual spectacle to behold.
The 35-mile trip was in memory of Will "Choc" Roberts, a popular young farmer from Pennant Farm, Gobowen, who died of a brain tumour in December last year.
The tractor run is raising money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.