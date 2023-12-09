Warning not to drive through flood water after woman and dog rescued from submerged car near Oswestry

Crew from Oswestry, Baschurch and Shrewsbury were called out to rescue the 56-year-old and her pet from a partially submerged car near Maesbury Marsh.

The incident happened just before 9am and Shropshire Fire and Rescue said they sent two fire engines and the Water Rescue Unit.

Group Support has since released photographs of the incident, which shows just how "submerged" the car was.

They're now re-emphasising the advice that people should not to drive through flood water.