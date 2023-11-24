Massive bridge to be lifted into place over A5 at Oswestry next week

Shropshire Council said the bridge, over the A5 at Mile End in Oswestry, will be put in place on Monday night, into Tuesday.

The heavy lifting will be carried out by one of the largest cranes in the country.

The bridge will be for both cyclists and pedestrians, and is intended to provide access to the under-development Oswestry Innovation Park, which is still being created.

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “We’re excited to announce that the bridge to the Innovation Park will be lifted into place next week, signalling another major step forward for the park.

“Although the bridge won’t be in use straight away, we will be working hard to ensure that people will soon be able to use it to access the park and make the most of the countryside walks in the area.

“Alongside the bridge, work on the proposed innovation park is also progressing. Designs for the spine roads, connectivity and utilities are completed, and has enabled us to prepare an infrastructure procurement package for the whole site.

“We hope to award this contract and commence work on site from spring next year, with employment land plots becoming available from early 2025.

“We have already agreed terms for three of the plots which will be pre-sold, and are monitoring interest for the remaining plots, whilst we wait for the infrastructure contract to be awarded.”

The addition of the bridge marks the second key development to the area following the Mile End junction changes, completed last year by National Highways.

The council said that the work was paving the way for "much needed employment land in the town at the Innovation Park".

Until recently, the new bridge has been stored in the site compound at Mile End while preparatory work was undertaken and supporting structures built.

The component parts and sections have since been moved down to the installation area for setting up.

It is currently on concrete supports in readiness for lifting in to place.

During the installation a road closure will be in place on the A5 from 8pm on Monday, November 27, through to 6am on Tuesday, November 28.

The A5 will be closed will be from the Whittington Road Roundabout to the Mile End Roundabout and a signed diversion will be in place throughout the closure period.

One of the planning conditions for the bridge was that it should be installed ahead of the Innovation Park being constructed, so while there will be a delay in accessing the new structure in the short-to-medium term, the intention – as well as providing access to and from the park – will be to link the public rights of way either side of the A5 via the bridge.

The council added: "Furthermore, the pedestrian and cycle connectivity will extend from the bridge into the Shrewsbury Road, which will also improve accessibility from the wider area.

"Once the bridge is installed the on-site activities will continue with, for example, the installation of around 200 metres of ramps, drainage and landscaping, which will see the completion of the works by spring 2024."

The bridge will be owned, managed and maintained by Shropshire Council.

The lifting operation is dependent on weather conditions.

The council said: "Wind speeds will be crucial to the success of the lift and if too high, the operation will be postponed. However, a number of additional road closure dates for the A5 have been set aside should the need arise so that one of the largest cranes in the country can lift the structure in to place.

"In addition to the bridge installation, preparations for the proposed Innovation Park are progressing including designs for the procurement package for all roads, connectivity, and incoming utilities to start on site from spring 2024.

"The planned infrastructure works will bring forward serviced employment land plots from early 2025, which will enable the disposal of the whole site rather than the previously planned phased approach. The demand and interest for plots and enquiries are being logged, and plots will all be offered on the open market once the infrastructure contracts have been placed."